Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Major Shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I Sells 7,526 Shares

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 7,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $84,215.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance
Shares of SCU stock remained flat at $9.88 during midday trading on Monday. 213,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,231. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is -1.75%.
Institutional Trading of Sculptor Capital Management
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 215.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 239,683 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter worth $133,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 85.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 116,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter worth $28,000. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.
