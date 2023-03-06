Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.64

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $534.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76.
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves for industrial, commercial, and private use.
