Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,959 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 9.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Shell by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 3,000 ($36.20) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.04) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,528.38.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $62.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $223.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

