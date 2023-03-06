Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) shares were down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.19. Approximately 44,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 108,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Down 9.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Broadband and Tower.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.