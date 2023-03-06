Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) shares were down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.19. Approximately 44,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 108,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Down 9.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Broadband and Tower.

