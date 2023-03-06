Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) CEO Sells $73,966.72 in Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 3,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,966.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,359,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of SHLS stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $26.58. 2,483,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,463. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group
Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.
Read More
