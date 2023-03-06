Short Interest in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Declines By 7.6%

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 55,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ames National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ames National by 45.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ames National by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ames National alerts:

Ames National Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ATLO traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $24.03. 20,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,051. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05. Ames National has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $25.35.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Ames National’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Ames National Company Profile



Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

