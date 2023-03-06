Short Interest in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Decreases By 17.5%

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,200 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 865,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Amplify Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Amplify Energy stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,286. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. Amplify Energy has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $377.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplify Energy

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Christopher W. Hamm purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,477.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Energy

About Amplify Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,666,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 217,853 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 32.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 45,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 74.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

