Short Interest in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Decreases By 17.5%

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,200 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 865,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Amplify Energy Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of Amplify Energy stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,286. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. Amplify Energy has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $377.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amplify Energy
In other Amplify Energy news, Director Christopher W. Hamm purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,477.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Amplify Energy
Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.
