Short Interest in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Declines By 8.8%

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,700 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 765,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 225,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ATR shares. StockNews.com raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Trading Down 2.8 %

AptarGroup stock traded down $3.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.36 and its 200 day moving average is $106.32. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in AptarGroup by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in AptarGroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $7,945,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.