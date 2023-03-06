Short Interest in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expands By 5.3%

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,800 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 428,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,631,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after buying an additional 70,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 20.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 63,687 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AMK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

Shares of NYSE AMK remained flat at $31.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. 119,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

