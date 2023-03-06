Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Declines By 16.3%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 88,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auddia

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Auddia by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Auddia by 103.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Auddia by 4,981.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auddia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Auddia in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Auddia Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Auddia stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.06. 10,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,487. Auddia has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

