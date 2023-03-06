Short Interest in Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Expands By 10.4%

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,069,100 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 3,686,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance

Shares of BXRBF opened at $6.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $6.58.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

