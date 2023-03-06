Short Interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Grows By 8.6%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 4,540,000 shares. Approximately 23.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 304,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.2 days.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BGFV stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 496,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.69. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Big 5 Sporting Goods

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BGFV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 881.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.