Short Interest in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Increases By 8.9%

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,400 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 413,600 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the fourth quarter worth about $1,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Biomerica by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Biomerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Price Performance

BMRA stock remained flat at $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

About Biomerica

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 66.11% and a negative net margin of 34.58%.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

