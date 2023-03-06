Short Interest in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Declines By 6.8%

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.23.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Down 0.4 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,519,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,043,000 after purchasing an additional 696,744 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 666,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Brunswick by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,662,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,693,000 after purchasing an additional 622,720 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 621,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.10. 367,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.81. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $94.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.