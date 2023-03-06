Short Interest in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Decreases By 12.5%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CCCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

In other news, Director Utpal Koppikar bought 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $31,735.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 263.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 326,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.24. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

