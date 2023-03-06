Short Interest in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Grows By 12.9%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the January 31st total of 8,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $15.10. 1,581,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,585. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
