Short Interest in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Drops By 16.5%

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Centogene Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CNTG traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.03. 10,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,033. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter. Centogene had a negative net margin of 52.91% and a negative return on equity of 188.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centogene
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Centogene in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Centogene Company Profile
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centogene (CNTG)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.