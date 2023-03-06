Short Interest in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Drops By 16.5%

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Centogene Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.03. 10,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,033. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter. Centogene had a negative net margin of 52.91% and a negative return on equity of 188.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centogene

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene ( NASDAQ:CNTG Get Rating ) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Centogene in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

