Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Decreases By 6.7%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

GLO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 145,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,141. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $9.58.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $217,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 149,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,661.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 127,121 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 19.2% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

