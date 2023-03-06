Short Interest in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Decreases By 7.2%

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 857,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cognex Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56. Cognex has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 63,312 shares of company stock worth $3,236,932 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cognex by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,094,000 after acquiring an additional 826,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cognex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cognex by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,449,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,727,000 after acquiring an additional 272,707 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cognex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,423,000 after acquiring an additional 151,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

