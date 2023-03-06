Short Interest in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Increases By 14.3%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDI remained flat at $9.54 during midday trading on Monday. 145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. DoubleDown Interactive has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in DoubleDown Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,876,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after buying an additional 51,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

