Short Interest in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Drops By 7.6%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 264,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 198,323 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 304,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 643.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 137,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 1,373.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 209,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 195,660 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KODK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Eastman Kodak Trading Down 5.5 %

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

KODK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 822,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,492. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.91 and a beta of 3.75. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

