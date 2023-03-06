Short Interest in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Decreases By 8.0%

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $2.40 on Monday, hitting $161.00. 876,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

