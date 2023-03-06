Short Interest in eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Drops By 16.6%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,700 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 331,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 276.7 days.

eDreams ODIGEO Stock Performance

EDDRF stock remained flat at $6.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. eDreams ODIGEO has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83.

eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

eDreams ODIGEO SA engages in the provision of online travel services. Its brands include Opodo, eDreams, Go Voyages, Travellink, and Liligo. The company was founded by Javier Pérez-Tenessa de Block, James Hare, and Mauricio Prieto in 1999 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

