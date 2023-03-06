Short Interest in eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Drops By 16.6%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,700 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 331,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 276.7 days.
eDreams ODIGEO Stock Performance
EDDRF stock remained flat at $6.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. eDreams ODIGEO has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83.
eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile
