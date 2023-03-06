Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Declines By 13.7%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.8 days.

Endesa Stock Performance

Shares of ELEZF remained flat at $18.90 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. Endesa has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.