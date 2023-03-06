Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Declines By 13.7%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.8 days.
Endesa Stock Performance
Shares of ELEZF remained flat at $18.90 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. Endesa has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $22.11.
Endesa Company Profile
