Short Interest in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Increases By 10.4%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 503,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

FormFactor Price Performance

FormFactor stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.05. 458,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,848. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price target on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 212,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in FormFactor by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in FormFactor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.