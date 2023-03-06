Short Interest in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Decreases By 16.7%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 26,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Gain Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.62. 52,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,948. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GANX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

About Gain Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GANX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $119,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

