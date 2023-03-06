Short Interest in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Drops By 9.2%

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the January 31st total of 80,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 12.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,481,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 162,640 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,074,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 73,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.3% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 404,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWRS shares. StockNews.com raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Global Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Global Water Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

GWRS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.63. 34,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,603. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.48 million, a PE ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.37%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

