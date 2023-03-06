Short Interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Rises By 5.2%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,820,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 94,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Grab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,153,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Grab by 10,765.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 107,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,045,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Grab Stock Down 4.3 %

GRAB traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $3.14. 12,746,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,599,422. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 117.45%. The company’s revenue was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Grab will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.91.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

