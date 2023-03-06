Short Interest in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Declines By 7.7%

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 36,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GCBC traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,804. The company has a market capitalization of $466.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.29. Greene County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $79.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average is $59.84.

Greene County Bancorp shares are set to split on Tuesday, March 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 566 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $41,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,645.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada purchased 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $27,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,286 shares of company stock valued at $114,522. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 27.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

