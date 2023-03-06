Short Interest in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Decreases By 11.3%

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of INDUS Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,066.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INDUS Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

INDUS Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:INDT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.28. The stock had a trading volume of 100,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $76.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

