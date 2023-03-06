Short Interest in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Drops By 9.3%

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the January 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

inTEST Price Performance

About inTEST

NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,769. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $166.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.92.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

