Short Interest in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Increases By 15.1%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the January 31st total of 903,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.31. 47,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,072. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average of $120.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

