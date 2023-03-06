Siacoin Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $207.65 million and $5.94 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,485.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00392662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.54 or 0.00687305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00087715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.12 or 0.00556448 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009741 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,539,612,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

