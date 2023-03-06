SingularityNET Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001995 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $539.38 million and approximately $110.42 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00032050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00039083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00021891 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00219959 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,450.93 or 1.00001784 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002842 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.44554041 USD and is down -7.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $136,034,921.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

