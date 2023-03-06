SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) fell 5.2% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.04. 54,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 347,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Specifically, insider Bradley Ferguson sold 40,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $315,050.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 506,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,701.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SkyWater Technology news, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $151,522.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,157,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,043,478.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Ferguson sold 40,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $315,050.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,701.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,354,388 shares of company stock valued at $17,152,705 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKYT shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Further Reading

