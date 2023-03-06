SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at CIBC

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.38.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

SNC stock traded up C$0.41 on Monday, hitting C$29.80. The company had a trading volume of 437,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,573. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$21.27 and a 12-month high of C$33.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.44. The stock has a market cap of C$5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.