StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AGLE opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a market cap of $24.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,807 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 900,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.