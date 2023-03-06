StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Partner Communications Stock Down 1.6 %

PTNR opened at $6.61 on Thursday. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Partner Communications

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Partner Communications during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Partner Communications by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Partner Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Partner Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Partner Communications by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

