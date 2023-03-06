StockNews.com Lowers Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Ocwen Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OCN opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a current ratio of 16.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.04. Ocwen Financial has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $37.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ocwen Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 82.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

