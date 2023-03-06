StockNews.com Upgrades Olin (NYSE:OLN) to Strong-Buy

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25.

Insider Transactions at Olin

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. Olin’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Olin by 53,285.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,450,000 after buying an additional 1,441,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $67,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Olin by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after buying an additional 1,253,126 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Olin by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after purchasing an additional 888,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Olin by 120.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Articles

