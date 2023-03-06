StockNews.com Upgrades Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.62.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $145.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $145.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,838 shares of company stock worth $7,864,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

