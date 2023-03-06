Streakk Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $254,213.94 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Streakk token can currently be bought for approximately $197.50 or 0.00880179 BTC on exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $254,213.94 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 202.20048153 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $213,418.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

