Streakk (STKK) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Streakk (STKK) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. Streakk has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $146,265.21 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can now be bought for $197.32 or 0.00879128 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 202.20048153 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $213,418.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

