Substratum (SUB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.30

Substratum (SUB) traded down 39.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $141,602.80 and approximately $2.30 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010643 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00039712 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00022087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00220327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,472.44 or 0.99999881 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00060724 USD and is up 58.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $129.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

