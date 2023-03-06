Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $187,829.77 and $77.92 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00032053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00038895 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00021889 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00219973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22,449.78 or 1.00023035 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00060724 USD and is up 58.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $129.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.