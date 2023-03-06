Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0005

Substratum (SUB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $188,087.12 and approximately $32.97 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00039662 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00022053 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00219807 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,437.90 or 0.99997647 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00060724 USD and is up 58.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $129.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.