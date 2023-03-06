SunPower Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 11,581 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 15% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,033 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of SunPower by 721.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SunPower by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SunPower from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

SunPower Stock Performance

About SunPower

Shares of SPWR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,562. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

