Swipe (SXP) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

Swipe (SXP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $157.89 million and $9.03 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002024 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00421887 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.75 or 0.28516777 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000223 BTC.
Swipe Profile
Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 556,979,139 coins and its circulating supply is 556,978,568 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the [Swipe Standard Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-standard-visa-card/) and [Swipe Premium Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-premium-visa-card/).”
Buying and Selling Swipe
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars.
