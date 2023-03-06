TD Securities Boosts First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$38.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FN opened at C$39.28 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.12 and a 1 year high of C$41.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.80.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.46 per share, with a total value of C$200,068.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,938,333 shares in the company, valued at C$305,308,287.18. Insiders acquired a total of 18,631 shares of company stock worth $675,184 in the last ninety days. 71.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.