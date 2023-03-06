TerraClassicUSD Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $239.06 million and $132,186.12 worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00073535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00053635 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023772 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001870 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,422,104 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,475,542 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

